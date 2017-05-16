Downtown Middleton Farmers' Market

press relaese: The Downtown Middleton’s Business Association (DMDA) will be bringing back the Farmers Market again this year! The market is held every Tuesday, rain or shine, from 2:30-6:00PM, Tuesday, May 16, through October 3. It will be located in the parking lot of the Capital Brewery under the new and great TAP (Terrace Avenue Pavilion).

This is Downtown Middleton Business Association (DMBA) will host the seventh year of the Farmers Market. The market features locally produced fruits, vegetables, eggs, breads, cheese, apples later in the season, mushrooms, hanging baskets and other items! The Downtown neighborhood has enjoyed having the market in the past few years; we are excited to build on that success where we will be located this year in the parking lot of the Capital Brewery. Mark your calendar and we hope you will be able to join us!

Hope to see you at the market!!!