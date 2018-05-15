Downtown Middleton Farmers' Market

press release: The Downtown Middleton’s Business Association (DMBA) will be bringing back the Farmers Market again this year! The market is held every Tuesday, rain or shine, starting on Tuesday, May 15 from 2:30-6:00PM and runs through October. It will be located in the parking lot of the Capital Brewery under the new and great TAP (Terrace Avenue Pavilion).

This is the eighth year that the Downtown Middleton Business Association (DMBA) will host the Farmers Market. The market features locally produced fruits, vegetables, eggs, breads, cheese, apples later in the season, mushrooms, hanging baskets and other items! The Downtown neighborhood has enjoyed having the market in the past few years; we are excited to build on that success where we will be located this year in the parking lot of the Capital Brewery. (Note - not all items will be available every week).

Mark your calendar and we hope you will be able to join us!