Downtown Middleton Open House

press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association, (DMBA) will host their Fifth Annual Open House & Small Business Saturday which will be held on Saturday, November 25th, 10:00AM – 5:00PM. The annual stroll through historic downtown Middleton begins at 10AM; you will have the opportunity to visit our unique and historic downtown Middleton’s very special stores that are what this day is all about!

We have a fabulous variety of stores like extraordinary clothing stores for all ages, jewelry stores, and distinctive boutiques to help you find that exceptional gift. Business will be offering specials and treats so that shoppers can begin their holiday shopping in one of the many specialty businesses here in historic downtown Middleton.

Come and join in on the fun in Downtown Middleton and enjoy the opportunity to go on horse and wagon rides and enjoy the decorated downtown while you are shopping. Then take the time to enjoy something to eat at one of our fabulous eateries while enjoying beautiful downtown Middleton!

Please follow our event updates on the DowntownMiddleton website and our DowntownMiddleton Facebook page. Please “Like” our page to be sure that you get all of our updates. Thank you for all your support throughout the year!

THE DMBA WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND WISH EVERYONE A HAPPY AND SAFE HOLIDAY SEASON!