press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce details for the 11th Annual Downtown Sun Prairie Fall Festival on Saturday, October 21 from 11:00AM – 4:00PM. Stop by Cannery Square for free horse-drawn wagon rides from 11:00AM - 4:00PM, and enjoy a Halloween Sing-a-Long from 3:00 - 4:00PM courtesy of Two Birds from The Piano Gal Shop. In addition, there are several participating businesses involved in Fall Festival. The variety of activities and promotions happening throughout Downtown Sun Prairie are as follows:

Atlantis Taverna, 239 E. Main Street: Take goofy photo booth pictures, using props to make your own look! Halloween candy will be available for all photo booth participants.

Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, 345 Cannery Square: Stop in and visit the balloon artist from Funny Faces Children’s Entertainment. Drink specials will also be available.

Board & Brush, 104 E. Main Street: Create a mini-sign project! This is a walk-in event for $35; registration is not required.

Cannery Wine & Spirits, 240 E. Main Street: Sign up for the annual Chili Cook-Off! Sign-up in-store before the day of the event. Limited to 15 participants. Stop in from 12:00PM - 2:00PM to taste and judge for yourself! 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes.

Day One Pizza, 355 E. Linnerud Drive: Draw from the Lucky Pumpkin to win free food, drinks, and gift certificates. No purchase necessary.

Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, 238 E. Main Street: Drink/food specials

Glass Nickel Pizza, 101 W. Main Street: Guess how many pieces of candy are in the candy jar! Drink special.

Hen & Rooster Vintage, 243 E. Main Street: Candy Corn Guessing Contest.

Kate & Co., 375 E. Main Street: Wooden pumpkin painting for kids.

Market Street Diner, 110 Market Street: Sign up at Market Street Diner to enter this year’s Pie Tasting Contest, by Friday October 20 at 5:00PM. Limited to the first 15 sign-ups. Drop off your pie by 1:00PM on October 21. Judging begins at 2:00PM. 1st place prize: Your pie would be featured throughout the month of November! 2nd and 3rd place prizes.

Meant to Bead, 110 Columbus Street: A special bead artist will be in-store teaching classes. There will be a free make-n-take activity!

Nest Interior Design, 223 E. Main Street: Draw a Leaf Promotion! Select your discount amount (without peeking!) and use it toward one piece of in-store merchandise.

New Perspective Senior Living, 222 S. Bristol Street: Stop by for a free caramel apple!

Prairie Flowers & Gifts, 245 E. Main Street: Pumpkin Weight Guessing Contest.

Razor Sharp Screen Printing, 104 W. Main Street: Make your own t-shirt!

Wire Basket, 243 E. Main Street: Halloween kids craft project and a drawing for a gift certificate.

The promotional offers and activities are up to the discretion of each business.

The 11th Annual Fall Festival event is sponsored in part by TDS. Fall Festival is designed to offer a variety of engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie, that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events. Visit www.downtownsunprairie.com and follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for more event details.