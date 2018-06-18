Downtown Wild Rumpus

press release: Enjoy play-centered, child led activities in the park each week, based on the educational approach of Anji Play. The library will provide special play equipment to spark your children's imagination. At the end of each event, kids will create a Play Story, drawing and/or writing about their play for that day. Wear messy clothes, bring a water bottle, (optional) bring a picnic dinner or purchase a meal from the "Let's Eat Out" local food carts, and make an evening of it!​ This program takes place at Brittingham Park (829 W. Washington Ave).

This event is created in partnership with the Madison Parks Division and AnjiPlay, and funded in part by a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation. Learn more at http://www.anjiplay.com/parents