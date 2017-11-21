Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

press release: Tuesday, November 21-Sunday, November 26 (no Thursday performance, two on Friday)

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale How The Grinch Stole Christmas as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedside story!" Meet the Artist* immediately following the Friday matinee performance.

Tuesday, Nov 21 7:30pm

Wednesday, Nov 22 7:30pm

Friday, Nov 24 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Saturday, Nov 25 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, Nov 26 1:00pm & 6:30pm