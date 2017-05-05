press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) is proud to present NOT FORGOTTEN: Wisconsin Roadside Memorials, the debut viewing of Dr. Thomas Ferrella’s 20+ years of photo-documenting roadside memorials throughout the state of Wisconsin. TIME Magazine ranked his Chicago show NOT FORGOTTEN: Chicago Street Memorials at the Gage Gallery as one of the “not to be missed” photography shows of 2016 on its website at http://time.com/4488246/fall-photo-preview/.

Dr. Ferrella worked as a specialist in the field of emergency medicine for 30 years. Throughout his medical career, he also maintained an active art practice, working in photography, painting, sculpture and large-scale outdoor installations. He considers this project as a bridge between these two worlds. This series of over 120 photographs documents more than 90 roadside memorials throughout Wisconsin, spanning from Beloit to Madeline Island. He views these sites free-flowing improvisational art pieces that pay tribute to lost loved ones, and he puts you at the center of these intimate and powerful places. The work explores this relatively new phenomenon in Wisconsin whereby people have empowered themselves at expressing grief in a highly public manifestation. This show also touches on several controversial topics such as gun violence, drunk/drugged driving, road rage, bicycle and pedestrian rights, and creates a forum for a much larger discussion. There are many take-away lessons to be learned that supersede race, age, gender and socio-economic status.

Dr. Ferrella believes that this body of work continues the memorialization process and that the beauty of the images and the website (wisconsinroadsidememorials.com) demonstrate this.

In response to this exhibition, the Lake Effects Poets will present the reading Poems of Loss and Remembrance at ALL on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 7pm. The reading will feature poets Marilyn Annucci, Robin Chapman, Susan Elbe, Catharine Jagoe, Jesse Lee Kercheval, Sara Parrell and Alison Townsend. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

For more information, please visit artlitlab.org, ferrella.com, and wisconsinroadsidememorials.com.