press release: Nothing is safe or sacred in the land of Draconia.

Draconia is a series of short plays, editorial monologues and films that delve into politics, the human services industry and even… murder! Encore reflects on the inevitability of change in a short entitled, “Change” and a short film on the same subject featuring Encore repertory company actor Connie Alsum. “Natural Born Private Eyes” (a murder mystery of strange and wonderful proportions by Dylan Schroud and KelsyAnne Schoenhaar) demonstrates genius, idiocy and the creative uses of a plunger/ (as a weapon of protest). A new play by Wendy Prosise, “Look for the Helpers” focuses on protest yet finds common ground among its contrasting characters.

The show runs May 5-20 at Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre. Show times are at 8 pm each Friday and Saturday, plus a 2 pm matinee on Sunday, May 14. Ticket prices are $15, or $10 students, seniors & people with disabilities. There will be limited seating so reserve your tickets early! Tickets may be reserved by calling 608-255-0331 or email your reservations to: tickets@encorestudio.org

ABOUT ENCORE STUDIO FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS:

Founded in September of 2000, Encore is the only professional theatre company for people with disabilities in Wisconsin and one of very few in the United States. Encore’s home theater is the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre at Encore! Studio, in Madison, WI; however, they also play to conferences in Madison, throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Many of the Encore repertory actors have also appeared elsewhere in professional theater, video and film. Encore is a member of Theatre Wisconsin (an alliance of non-profit professional theatres throughout the state).

Encore has produced over fifty original productions primarily focusing on people with disabilities. Previous productions have included To Love or Not to Love, vignettes dealing with sexual abuse, relationships and human sexuality in the disabled community, Real Life, which premiered and played to sold-out houses in November 2004 and the critically acclaimed Lost Track which shares the journey of a young woman through the highs and lows of bi-polar disorder.

For more information about Encore Studio visit our website (www.encorestudio.org ) or facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EncoreStudio?fref=ts