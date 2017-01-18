press release:

USA | 1982 | 35mm | 115 min.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace

Elliott (Thomas), the 10-year-old son of divorced parents, finds a unique friend in an alien visitor stranded on earth. An enduring fantasy, Spielberg’s enormously successful blockbuster is also one of the great movies about childhood. The director’s vision is aided immeasurably by one of the most emotional of all of John Williams compositions. The original 1982 release version will be shown.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.