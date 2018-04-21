Drag Me to Hell

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Peter Deming in person!

DRAG ME TO HELL

USA | 2009 | 35mm | 99 min.

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Lorna Raver

In director Raimi’s return to horror, a young bank officer (Lohman) has a curse put upon her when she turns down a gypsy woman’s loan extension request. Brimming with fun and energy, Drag Me to Hell features a number of memorable sequences, including a spectacular set-piece in a parking garage, all beautifully lit by acclaimed veteran cinematographer Peter Deming. UW Madison alum Deming, whose collaborations with Raimi begin with Evil Dead 2 and have continued through Oz the Great and Powerful, will be on hand for a post-screening discussion.

Special Presentations: Spring 2018 special presentations include a Madison Opera-sponsored screening of Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo; an in-person visit from veteran cinematographer and UW Madison alum Peter Deming; and a 35mm screening of Don Siegel’s brilliant '70s thriller Charley Varrick.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
