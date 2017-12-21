press release: The stunning and witty Bianca Lynn Breeze will be calling numbers for Drag Queen Bingo at The Wise. Grab some friends and play to win great prizes from local shops, restaurants, and businesses.

Bianca is one of Madison's premier drag queens, currently holding the titles of Miss Club Wisconsin and Miss Gay Madison. She has been performing and entertaining in clubs and pageants around the Midwest for nearly five years.

B.Y.O.D.- Bring your own daubers

This is a first come, first served event so make sure you grab a table early!

6:00 – 8:00pm

* Event date: December 21, January 18, February 15, March 15