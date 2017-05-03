Drag Queen Bingo

HotelRED 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Sip buy-one-get one craft brews while a local drag queen calls numbers. Prizes include a one-night stay at HotelRED. 7-9 pm.

HotelRED 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

What to Do
