Drag Queen Storytime

Google Calendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Bring your fabulous self and celebrate diversity, differences, and imagination through fun, age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities with local drag performers. Doors open at 10 am for crafts and facepainting; storytime at 10:30. This program is intended for families with children of all ages, and grownups must be accompanied by a child. Storytime space is limited to the first 65 children and families. Crafts and facepainting available for everyone. ​ Funded in part by a grant from Beyond the Page, http://www.beyondthepage.info.​

Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Kids & Family
608-224-7100
Google Calendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Drag Queen Storytime - 2018-06-16 10:00:00