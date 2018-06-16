Drag Queen Storytime

press release: Bring your fabulous self and celebrate diversity, differences, and imagination through fun, age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities with local drag performers. Doors open at 10 am for crafts and facepainting; storytime at 10:30. This program is intended for families with children of all ages, and grownups must be accompanied by a child. Storytime space is limited to the first 65 children and families. Crafts and facepainting available for everyone. ​ Funded in part by a grant from Beyond the Page, http://www.beyondthepage.info.​