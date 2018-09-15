press release: Fathom Events and Toei Animation Inc. will bring three throwback Dragon Ball Z titles to the big screen in approx. 650 select U.S cinemas for theatrical debuts this fall with “Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan” and “Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature.” “Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan” " hits cinemas on Saturday, September 15 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m., with “Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature” following on Saturday, November 3 at 12:55 p.m., and Monday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times).

Anime fans are in for a treat with both “Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan” and “Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature,” which contains “Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku” and “Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn.” In addition to the fully remastered with English dub anime features, audiences will view exclusive content and receive an exclusive Dragon Ball Super trading card by Bandai (while supplies last, quantities are limited).

Tickets for “Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan” and “Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature” are available online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating box offices.