press release: Kennedie King and Tiffany Ike, co-creators of the groundbreaking series ‘draping,’ are hosting a debut screening. The event will feature three of the series’ seven episodes with an introduction and talkback given by the creators. There will also be a gallery showcase that displays artwork further exploring the vision of the series.

‘draping,’ is a seven episode short film series that examines the complexity of black femme identities and the durag as a cultural artifact, while serving as an exploration of interdisciplinary cinematography.

Each episode highlights topics such as mental health, queerness, colorism, spirituality, and motherhood, and translates it through a lens of black womanhood.