Drawing Cartoon Characters

press release: Tuesday, July 24, 6:00-8:00 p.m., One Alumni Place, 650 N. Lake Street

Free. Pre-registration recommended as space is limited.

Questions? Call (608) 308-5151 or email info@alumnipark.com

Try your hand at creating the next Marvel superhero. Or simply improve your doodling. Join renowned illustrator and comic book and video game artist Jeff Butler for this fun, hands-on workshop. During this interactive experience, you’ll be able to:

· Get a glimpse into how Jeff turned a childhood obsession into a career

· Learn the basics of comics character development through simple shape designs and adding emotion to forms

· Create a three or four panel strip with characters (NO prior drawing experience required and all materials will be provided)

· Enjoy a cash bar and complimentary light snacks

Butler first attended UW–Madison in the late 1970s, when he played football for the Badgers as a walk-on. In the spring of 2018, he returned to the UW to finish earning his degree, which he is on track to receive in the fall of this year. During his first stint at the university, Butler created a comic book and launched his career as a commercial artist. He broke into comics in the early ’80s, helping writer Mike Baron ’71 create The Badger for Madison-based Capital Comics. In 1989, Butler teamed with writer Ron Fortier to bring The Green Hornet back into print. He’s also illustrated comics such as Jurassic Park, Hercules and Xena, and Charles Barkley vs. Godzilla. Beyond comics, Butler has illustrated many Dungeons & Dragons and DragonLance game products and was the primary artist for the Marvel Superheroes Role Playing Game at TSR, Inc. He also worked in the video game industry as a 2D and 3D character designer and concept artist. His credits include lead character artist for such games as X-Men Legends I & II and Marvel: Ultimate Alliance.

Recommended for age middle school and older. Participants under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.