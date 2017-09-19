Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance

to Google Calendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: please plan to attend two exhibitions of water-media paintings in the Commonwealth Gallery 

 Exhibit I:  Drawn By Nature: Helen Klebesadel Watercolors on Canvas

 Exhibit II:  Drawn by Circumstance: group exhibition featuring watercolors and mixed media   

on view September 19-30, 2017

Reception, Sunday, September 24, 1:00-4:00

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery,3rd floor, 100 S. Baldwin St.

Info
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-256-6565
to Google Calendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance - 2017-09-19 00:00:00