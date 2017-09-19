Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance

press release: please plan to attend two exhibitions of water-media paintings in the Commonwealth Gallery

Exhibit I: Drawn By Nature: Helen Klebesadel Watercolors on Canvas

Exhibit II: Drawn by Circumstance: group exhibition featuring watercolors and mixed media

on view September 19-30, 2017

Reception, Sunday, September 24, 1:00-4:00

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery,3rd floor, 100 S. Baldwin St.