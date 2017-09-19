Drawn by Nature/Drawn by Circumstance
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: please plan to attend two exhibitions of water-media paintings in the Commonwealth Gallery
Exhibit I: Drawn By Nature: Helen Klebesadel Watercolors on Canvas
Exhibit II: Drawn by Circumstance: group exhibition featuring watercolors and mixed media
on view September 19-30, 2017
Reception, Sunday, September 24, 1:00-4:00
