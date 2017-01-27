Dream Home Showcase

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Friday, Jan. 27, 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

press release: Where can you meet all of Madison’s building experts under one roof? At the Dream Home Show, sponsored by Nonn's, January 27-29th at Alliant Energy Center!  

You will find a variety of exhibits showcasing new products, services, and trends related to home building and remodeling. Thousands of area residents attend this annual event. The Show, sponsored by the Madison Area Builders Association, is held in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Several seminars take place over the weekend, including a new category of "Healthy Homes, Healthy Lives."

