press release: The Eastside Players are proud to present the world premiere production of 'Dreaming the World Awake', May 3-5, in the Margaret Williams Theatre.

'Dreaming the World Awake' is an adaptation of the book by Dr. Vincent Kavoloski written by the Eastside Players and Paul Milisch. Dr. Kavoloski is a Professor of Philosophy at Edgewood College with a specialization in the Philosophy of Peace. In October 2013 Vincent was named Global Citizen of the Year by the United Nations Association of Dane County.

The performances are at 7pm with a matinee on May 5 at 2pm. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.