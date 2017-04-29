DreamSteam: I Can Be...

press release: Join the Urban League Young Professionals as we work together with various STEAM professionals to expose our children to greatness of pursuing a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

This is an interactive workshop that provides children the opportunity to engage each field hands on. We will begin this workshop with brief introductions and then children will be divided into groups so that all students have an opportunity to explore each STEAM station.

This session is a great way for both parents, bigs or grandparents to engage their young students and prepare their minds for a future in STEAM. Everyone is welcome! Don't miss this great learning opportunity.