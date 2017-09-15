press release: Dressed Up For Donuts is a fundraiser for the Madison Needs Network, where local donut architects will compete for the title of "best donut".

Dress up and join us for donuts, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and more!

Proceeds will fund the Campaigns of the Madison Needs Network.

Friday, September 15th 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704

$25/person