Dressed Up for Donuts
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Dressed Up For Donuts is a fundraiser for the Madison Needs Network, where local donut architects will compete for the title of "best donut".
Dress up and join us for donuts, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and more!
Proceeds will fund the Campaigns of the Madison Needs Network.
Friday, September 15th 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
$25/person
