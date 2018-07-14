Driftless Music Festival

Eckhart Park, Viroqua 499 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665

press release: Saturday, July 14, noon to 10pm. Eckhart Park, Viroqua. 500 W. Decker St. next to Courthouse. This is a family-friendly event. Bring your own blanket or chair. We pride ourselves on having an eclectic mix of professional musicians performing under the trees. Admission is free, and a wide variety of food vendors will be available throughout the day.

Eckhart Park, Viroqua 499 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665
608-620-8785
