Driftless Music Festival
Eckhart Park, Viroqua 499 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665
press release: Saturday, July 14, noon to 10pm. Eckhart Park, Viroqua. 500 W. Decker St. next to Courthouse. This is a family-friendly event. Bring your own blanket or chair. We pride ourselves on having an eclectic mix of professional musicians performing under the trees. Admission is free, and a wide variety of food vendors will be available throughout the day.
Info
Eckhart Park, Viroqua 499 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665 View Map
Fairs & Festivals
Music