Drive in Movie

Join us for 2 to create your own cardboard car for a "drive in" movie in the meeting room at Sequoya! Snag a copy paper box to turn into a bat mobile, race car, or practice midsize sedan and stick around in your box for a double feature of vehicle related movies like Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Popcorn and snacks served at intermission.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6385
