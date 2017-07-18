Drive in Movie
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Join us for 2 to create your own cardboard car for a "drive in" movie in the meeting room at Sequoya! Snag a copy paper box to turn into a bat mobile, race car, or practice midsize sedan and stick around in your box for a double feature of vehicle related movies like Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Popcorn and snacks served at intermission.
Kids & Family