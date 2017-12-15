press release: Boy, we really did it this time. Our 13th annual holiday party promises to deliver the goods HARD this year. Not only did we manage to book some of our personal favorite bands from around the region to play with us, we invited our studly brewmaster to create a special small batch holiday craft beer for the event. Jesus! You get five amazing bands, an exclusive Droids beer brewed by Rockhound Brewing on top of all the presents, sexy elves, & Sant-bot shenanigans? Yes, please! Who's your favorite holiday stoner metal fest? Special thanks to our sponsors Rockhound Brewing Co, Growlers to Go Go, Rökker Premium Spirits, & to brewmaster of the stars Peter Schröder, & our crew of lovely ladies helping out with this one! We can't wait to party with ya'll!

DESTROY ALL CHRISTMAS XIII

Droids Attack

Telekinetic Yeti

Marmora

Attalla

Cold Black River

The Red Zone, 6:00pm

$12 cover, 18 & up