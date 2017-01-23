Drop-in Gadget Help

Need help with your laptop, e-reader, tablet, or smartphone? Bring your own device for hands on help at a gadget clinic. Get help configuring settings and learn how to download eBooks from the library. First come, first serve on a drop-in basis. Some requirements: you must know how to access your web-based email account and many services require your personal information (credit card, Amazon account, or Apple ID).
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map