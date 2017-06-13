Drop-in Shakespeare Readings

press release:

6:30-10 PM

Calling actors and Shakespeare enthusiasts! This night is a relaxed, friendly setting to show up and have some fun watching and performing cold reads of Shakespeare scenes.

If there's a Shakespearean scene you've always wanted to experiment with but couldn't get a group together, bring it! We'll seed the night with various texts, and encourage people to bring their own suggestions. If you've ever wanted to howl like Lear with some willing collaborators, this is the night to try it out.

Enter the church through the door marked Office and turn right to the Fellowship Room, where scenes and performers will be paired up.

This event will also double as a scouting opportunity to cast staged readings Madison Shakespeare Company will be holding in July and August.

Write contact@madisonshakespeare.org with any questions.