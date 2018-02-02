Drop The Puck on ALS

press release: Rockin4ALS raises money for the ALS Association of Wisconsin. Drop The Puck on ALS will take place on Friday February 2, 2018. We will be having a pregame tailgate at The Thirsty Goat 3040 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, at 4:00pm. A Lamers bus ride will then be provided to and from The Capitol's hockey game held at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children younger then 12yrs; tickets include: Appetizers, special beer prices, bus transportation, T-shirt, game admission and a donation to the ALS Association of Wisconsin.Tickets may be purchased at the door of the Thirsty Goat the day of the event or at our website.

The Thirsty Goat, Fitchburg 3040 Cahill Main, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
