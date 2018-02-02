press release: Rockin4ALS raises money for the ALS Association of Wisconsin. Drop The Puck on ALS will take place on Friday February 2, 2018. We will be having a pregame tailgate at The Thirsty Goat 3040 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, at 4:00pm. A Lamers bus ride will then be provided to and from The Capitol's hockey game held at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children younger then 12yrs; tickets include: Appetizers, special beer prices, bus transportation, T-shirt, game admission and a donation to the ALS Association of Wisconsin.Tickets may be purchased at the door of the Thirsty Goat the day of the event or at our website.