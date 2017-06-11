press release: In celebration of the all too often overlooked back bones of the music industry, the drummers, the beat keepers, and in support of the Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund, the public is invited to a fun, free event in one of the best music cities in the country.

The Madison Area Drummer Appreciation Party encourages networking of the Madison drumming community while supporting a charity that aims to foster in the next generation of musicians. It's also an opportunity for other (non-drummer) musicians and supporters of Madison's music scene to meet and celebrate their favorite drummers!

Stop by any time between 2 and 6 PM on Sunday, 6/11/2017 to socialize and soak in a presentation and playlist featuring the many talented drummers of our city. Special drum-themed perks will be available for all drummers/percussionists who attend.

Sunday, June 11, 2017, 2-6 PM, High Noon Saloon

Free / $3+ Suggested Donation

Drummers: Please submit a photo and/or MP3 to wendy@sunspotmusic.com to be included in the Featured Drummers presentation

ABOUT THE CLYDE STUBBLEFIELD SCHOLARSHIP FUND: In 2017 Madison Area Music Association merged with the Coalition for Recognition of Clyde Stubblefield to establish the MAMA Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a Madison area youth that will be going on to study music in college. The scholarship will ensure Clyde’s legacy will live on for many years to come

ABOUT WENDY LYNN STAATS (EVENT HOSTESS): The Drummer Appreciation Party is organized and hosted by Wendy Lynn Staats, drummer for the rock band Sunspot. As the recipient of the 2016 Madison Area Music Awards Drummer/Percussionist of the Year, Staats wanted to do something to acknowledge the vibrant and supportive community of drummers in Madison as well as raise money to contribute to the development of young musicians.