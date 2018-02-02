× Expand Dublin Irish Dance

press release: Dublin Irish Dance presents "Stepping Out." Choreographed by Dublin-born Anthony Fallon, an all-star cast traces the immigrant journey from pre-famine Ireland through the Great Hunger and crossing the Atlantic Ocean to arrive at Ellis Island. Fallon believes tradition cannot survive without change and Irish music and dance are captivating examples. "Stepping Out" celebrates the evolution of Celtic culture and and redefines Irish dance.