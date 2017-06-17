press release: Participants will choose between a canoe, a single or tandem kayak, or stand up paddleboard to race out and back from Wingra Boats. Once ashore, they will choose between a 10K course around the Arboretum or a family-friendly fun run (around 3K) out and back from the park through the beautiful Monroe Street neighborhood.

Registration at 8:30am

Race starts in the water at 9am

10K road race around arboretum /Fun Run (appx. 3K)

Boat, PFDs, paddles and race entry are all included in the price.

Early Bird Prices: Canoe (2-3 people ) - $40; Single Kayak (1 person) - $20; Double Kayak (2 people) - $40; SUP ( 1 person) - $20; Bring your own - $15

Bring: In effort to make a greener community, we will be "upcycling" old t-shirts. Bring a t-shirt to the event to get the Duck Dash logo stamped on it! What could be better than an up- cycled race tee that also reduces your carbon footprint?

Race location: 824 Knickerbocker St, Madison WI 53711

Cancelations 48 hours ahead of time receive full refund.