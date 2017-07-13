press release:

USA | 1933 | DCP | 70 min.

Director: Leo McCarey

Cast: Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx

The Four Marx Bros - Groucho, Chico, Harpo, Zeppo - hail the motherland of Freedonia in their best movie, a zany satire of nationalism, war and dictatorships. Groucho plays Rufus T. Firefly, who believes that “any country who’d have him as leader deserves him as leader” (Danny Peary, Guide for the Film Fanatic). A new 4K restoration has Duck Soup looking better than it has in decades and the feature will be preceded by the 1933 short Betty Boop’s Big Boss (7 min.)

SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.

