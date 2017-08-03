Duckwrth, ChannelTres

Free.

press release:

Bay area via South Central rapper, singer and visual artist Duckwrth, born Jared Lee, is more than ready to go to the next level with his recent album, I’M UUGLY. Released September 23rd, I’M UUGLY is a project that merges the most unique parts of Duckwrth’s talents to create a sound and visual palette that indicates he has not only grown as an artist but is well on his way to being a music icon and visionary for this generation.

With singles like GET UUGLY featuring, underground soul icon, Georgia Anne Muldrow to the catchy crossover tune RARE PANTHER+BEACH HOUSE, Duckwrth unveiled bits of what was destined to be the album that sets the tone for the entire release and undoubtedly his career as an artist. I’M UUGLY is juxtapose to the struggle and triumph surrounding his journey through creating this body of work. It paints struggle in a way that is lightheartedly serious and deeply enjoyable. Duckwrth’s goal of taking the listener on a journey everyone can connect with was accomplished so much so that Mass Appeal wrote “Los Angeles artist DUCKWRTH is the type of guy you want to be when you grow up.”

Duckwrth is far from new on the scene. He started developing a fan base by releasing mixtapes like Ducktape, Taxfree V1 and his 2015 collaboration with hip hop producer The Kickdrums titled Nowhere. Duckwrth has always been unafraid to share the world as he sees it and not just through music but also with his incredible talent for visual expression. He IS the illustrator of all of the artwork accompanying the projects he has released in the last few years.

He’s a rude boy skanking in the mosh pit, a musician who paints his music in primary colors and makes being you look effortless. If you had not met him when he hovered three feet above the ground for a photo shoot in the Bay Area or whizzed pass you on his skateboard in LA or gave him a pound for diving off the top of a traffic light in Brooklyn for mere visual authenticity in his music video. Take a listen to I’M UUGLY and you will feel like he is the homie you have known your whole life. Potholes said… “For all you kids out there working up the nerve to express your interior being, let DUCKWRTH show you to the light.."

ChannelTres is a producer, DJ, musician and artist from Compton, CA whose style and aesthetic is quickly making him one of the most buzz-worthy talents to hit the scene this year. Although it's early days for this is savant, he is already making noise as one of the creative influences behind one of the most critically acclaimed projects released last year, Duckwrth's "I'M UUGLY" and proving he is more than just hip hop producing dance and electronic style tracks for artist like Shamir.

Channeltres fell in love with the art of music and production at the early age of nine when he stumbled across a CD entitled "The Love Below". From that moment, he knew he wanted to make and be a part of how music inspires people. He started playing drums and directing the church choir as a teenager. Then his desire to explore further music connections led him to attend University in Oklahoma where he studied music technology, composition and theory. His education only broadened his knowledge and love for the craft and set him on a path to create music that is clearly outside of the box.