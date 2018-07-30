Duke Otherwise

Garfoot Library, Cross Plains 2107 Julius St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528

press release: As part of this year's summer library program, Libraries Rock, the Rosemary Garfoot Public Library, Cross Plains, is hosting the July Monday Music on the Patio Series.

Please bring your lawn chair or blanket. BYO picnics encouraged! We'll be inside the library if the weather doesn't cooperate. These programs are free and open to the public.

Garfoot Library, Cross Plains 2107 Julius St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
608-798-3881
