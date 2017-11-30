press release:

The Dustbowl Revival merges old school bluegrass, gospel, pre-war blues, and the hot swing of New Orleans to form a spicy roots cocktail. Some call it string band-brass band mash up. Imagine Old Crow Medicine Show teaming up with Louis Armstrong’s Hot Fives and Sevens, or Bob Dylan and The Band jamming with Benny Goodman and his orchestra in 1938. Known for roaring live sets, The Dustbowl Revival plays infectious, joyous music - a youthful take on time-worn American traditions. Starting as a small string band playing up and down the west coast, the group has grown into a traveling mini orchestra featuring fiddle, mandolin, trombone, clarinet, trumpet, ukelele, drums, tuba, organ, a bass made from a canoe oar, harmonica, and plenty of washboard and kazoo for good luck. Named "Best Live Band in LA" by The LA Weekly, each Dustbowl performance promises to be a white-knuckle ride through the history of American folk music that rarely stays just on the stage.

“...evokes a Depression-era sensibility redolent of John Steinbeck, and the spirit-raising gospel of the American South.” — BOSTON GLOBE