press release: Expect A Master Class in Comedy! Dylan Moran – The star & co-writer of cult TV comedy Black Books lives up to his reputation as one of the top names in British comedy! In this new show:

“Moran is thoughtful, debonair and erudite, ambivalent and mildly embarrassed by all the attention. His comedy has the rambling feel of a free-associated yarn, but there’s a sturdy structure that keeps him moving from topic to topic. There’s more on his mind than laughs, or at least, that’s the image he projects before the punch lines fly.”- New York Times

