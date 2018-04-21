press release: We are holding a family-friendly Earth Day Celebration at Quarry Hill Park on April 21st, from 2-5 pm. Stop by to help plant a tree or just enjoy the nice day with some yummy eats from food trucks (Let's Eat Out) and picnic on the grass!

The city of Fitchburg is also exploring the idea of a natural playground addition to Quarry Hill Park, using materials made of wood, stone or living plants as play materials. We would love your input to help us with the design process. Fill out a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ TGXS5F5.

Monarch Rising (www.monarchrising.com) will also be in attendance to answer questions and help with the start of a monarch-friendly garden at Quarry Hill Park. They have planted monarch waystations around the city to help keep Monarch butterflies from becoming extinct.