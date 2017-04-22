Earth Day Challenge
Celebrate Earth Day with your neighbors and friends by volunteering to clean up your local park! Join this community-wide volunteer effort to make a difference. Earth Day Challenge Projects are held all throughout the city with locations listed below. Volunteers may assist with trash pickup, raking, weeding, and removing sticks. We will supply gloves, garbage bags and rakes. Rakes at each park will be based on the number of volunteers participating.
Environment, Volunteer
