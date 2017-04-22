Earth Day Challenge

to Google Calendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00

RSVP

Celebrate Earth Day with your neighbors and friends by volunteering to clean up your local park! Join this community-wide volunteer effort to make a difference. Earth Day Challenge Projects are held all throughout the city with locations listed below. Volunteers may assist with trash pickup, raking, weeding, and removing sticks. We will supply gloves, garbage bags and rakes. Rakes at each park will be based on the number of volunteers participating.

Info

Environment, Volunteer

Visit Event Website

608-267-4919

please enable javascript to view

RSVP

to Google Calendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Earth Day Challenge - 2017-04-22 10:00:00