Earth Day Festival

press release: Have you heard the buzz? This Earth Day, the Circle Sanctuary community will welcome in the new Blessed Bees Apiary with workshops about beekeeping, mead-making, community-building, and more. Join us for a day on the land, and maybe even stay the night! This is a FREE event! However, please register in advance to let us know you are coming. This is a great way to celebrate Earth Day, bring your family and your friends!

This event will also include a procession and energy raising, in alignment with the March For Science movement.

Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve, 5354 Meadowvale Road, Barneveld, WI, 53507

Saturday, April 22, 9am-4pm