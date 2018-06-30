The Earthlings, The Gran Fury, Merritt Mapp & Da Funk, Crispy Bacon

press release: Come celebrate the life of Bill "Tiny" Alexander with all of us at The Wisco! We'll have free food, drinks, games, and live music.

Music by:

Crispy Bacon (3:30-4:30pm)

Merritt Mapp & Da Funk (5-6:30pm)

The Gran Fury (7-8:30pm)

The Earthlings (9-11pm)