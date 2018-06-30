The Earthlings, The Gran Fury, Merritt Mapp & Da Funk, Crispy Bacon
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Come celebrate the life of Bill "Tiny" Alexander with all of us at The Wisco! We'll have free food, drinks, games, and live music.
Music by:
Crispy Bacon (3:30-4:30pm)
Merritt Mapp & Da Funk (5-6:30pm)
The Gran Fury (7-8:30pm)
The Earthlings (9-11pm)
Info
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music