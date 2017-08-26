The Earthlings
Sconniebar 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Free.
press release: Madison's musical collective that brings together alternative electronic rock and vibrations of the '60s, '70s & '90s.
Awards:
2012 River Rhythm's Battle of the Bands Winner
2014 Nominee for the Madison Area Music Awards' Best Rock Album & Best Pop/R&B Song
"Abbey Road" featured in the 2015 Top 40 Best Songs from Wisconsin
2016 Winner for the Madison Area Music Awards' Best World Song
