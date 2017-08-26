× Expand The Earthlings

Free.

press release: Madison's musical collective that brings together alternative electronic rock and vibrations of the '60s, '70s & '90s.

Awards:

2012 River Rhythm's Battle of the Bands Winner

2014 Nominee for the Madison Area Music Awards' Best Rock Album & Best Pop/R&B Song

"Abbey Road" featured in the 2015 Top 40 Best Songs from Wisconsin

2016 Winner for the Madison Area Music Awards' Best World Song