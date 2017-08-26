The Earthlings

Sconniebar 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Free.

press release: Madison's musical collective that brings together alternative electronic rock and vibrations of the '60s, '70s & '90s. 

Awards:

2012 River Rhythm's Battle of the Bands Winner

2014 Nominee for the Madison Area Music Awards' Best Rock Album & Best Pop/R&B Song

"Abbey Road" featured in the 2015 Top 40 Best Songs from Wisconsin 

2016 Winner for the Madison Area Music Awards' Best World Song

Sconniebar 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-819-8610
