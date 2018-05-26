East High Pi-Mile

press release: A Run/Walk at Warner Park, total distance is 3.14 (π) miles (about 5k).

Why? To help East Math Club raise money and promote math throughout the East Community. Eat Pie! Win Prizes! Get Active! There will be pie for everyone, of course! Fastest Runners get the first choice. A drawing will be held for prizes donated by local businesses. There will be something for everyone, not just the fastest runners!

Want to Help? Want to donate? Email:​ pgalarowicz@madison.k12.wi.us. 608-204-1528

Our Math Club is a diverse and dedicated group of East High School Students. We meet weekly to prepare for upcoming math meets and to discuss ways to promote math throughout the school and community.

This is our 19th annual event. Everyone* who participates will receive a Pi Mile t-shirt. At the end of the race, there will be pie and prizes. We will have timers posted at the one mile and two mile marks, and there will be volunteers and CPR certified people along the path to assist you with any concerns you have during the race. All profits will go toward a scholarship fund at East High for graphing calculators. Pies are provided by East High Students. The race is supported by many local businesses.

*Everyone includes those who register and pay before May 18. Those that register after sizes are not guaranteed. Discounts may be given for families who need extra support. Contact us for more information. Payment​ by cash or check made out to East HS Math Club. **Donations are also appreciated**