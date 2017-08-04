East High School 45th Class Reunion
Informal Gathering to include classes 1971, 1972 & 1973
Friday, August 4, 2017 beginning at 6:00 PM
Pooley’s 5441 High Crossing Blvd. Madison
Saturday, August 5, 2017 beginning at 6:00 PM
The Bridges Clubhouse, 2702 Shopko Dr. Madison
$10.00 per person/cash at the door for entry fee & snacks
Door prizes & 50/50 raffle
Contact Jim Reinke 608-221-1380, reinkeeast72@gmail.com
Or Linda Quinn Nellen 608-235-5684, especially if you’d like to golf Saturday morning
