East Nashville Ramblers

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Named after their creative, independent neighborhood on the other side of the Cumberland River, The East Nashville Ramblers will bring their forward-leaning, traditional bluegrass to Mother Fools on Friday, January 13. The group features two noteworthy up and comers in the acoustic music world, Amanda Fields and John Mailander. Virginia native, Amanda Fields hails from the same rugged countryside that was once home to the Stanley Brothers, the Carter Family and more. She's an unforgettable, true vine singer of the highest caliber.

John Mailander is one of the finest fiddlers of his generation. John is a already a seasoned veteran of the bluegrass and new acoustic scene having performed with musicians such as Tony Trischka, Tim O'Brien, John Reischmann, Darol Anger and others. He was recently honored as a nominee for the 2016 IBMA Momentum Award that recognizes leadership and innovation within the bluegrass community.

Long time friends of Mother Fools, John Fabke (bass) and Jon Peik (banjo), will complement the proceedings with their wit, charm and excellent musicianship.

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

