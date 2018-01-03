District 6 Neighborhood Meeting

press release: Join Alder Marsha Rummel for a neighborhood meeting where we will hear about Bob Queen’s proposal for the “Pursuit of Happiness” event on June 2 and June 3, 2018. The event would involve several musical acts on two stages along with food and beer vendors. Mr. Queen has applied for street closures on the 300 and 400 blocks of S. Baldwin Street and on portions of the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Williamson Street. The Street Use Staff Commission will make a decision on the street closure application at its meeting on January 17. The Alcohol License Review Committee will consider the application for a Temporary Class B license for beer sales at its meeting on January 17, and the Common Council will take final action on the alcohol license application at its February 6 meeting.

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

6:30 p.m.

Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center - Yahara Room

953 Jenifer Street