Easter Egg Hunt
Droster Park 1429 Droster Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Join us at the Elvehjem Neighborhood Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday March 31, 2018. The event starts at 9:30 am at SHARP at Droster Park. Children of all ages and their parents/guardians are welcome. A separate area will be designated for children age 4 and under. Treats will be provided for all participants. We look forward to seeing you there.
Info
Kids & Family