Easter Egg Hunt

press release: Hop on over with kids ages six and under for the annual Community Egg Hunt Sat., April 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at America's Best Flowers, 4311 Vilas Hope Road. Bring your baskets to gather up eggs to trade for candy and bring a camera to snap shots with the Easter Bunny. Donations will be accepted for the Cottage Grove Food Pantry, to help those in need in our community.
Casually stroll through a warm, lush greenhouse, rain or shine. “We hide eggs continuously during the event, so everyone finds eggs and gets treats,” says Betty Bless, co-retail manager at America’s Best Flowers. “And it definitely feels like spring inside the greenhouses, no matter what the weather is doing.”
Info
America's Best Flowers, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Rd. , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527 View Map