Easter Egg Hunt

to Google Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00

America's Best Flowers, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Rd. , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

press release: Hop on over with kids ages six and under for the annual Community Egg Hunt Sat., April 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at America's Best Flowers, 4311 Vilas Hope Road. Bring your baskets to gather up eggs to trade for candy and bring a camera to snap shots with the Easter Bunny. Donations will be accepted for the Cottage Grove Food Pantry, to help those in need in our community.

Casually stroll through a warm, lush greenhouse, rain or shine. “We hide eggs continuously during the event, so everyone finds eggs and gets treats,” says Betty Bless, co-retail manager at America’s Best Flowers. “And it definitely feels like spring inside the greenhouses, no matter what the weather is doing.”

Info

America's Best Flowers, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Rd. , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

608-222-2269

to Google Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2017-04-15 10:00:00

Print

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer