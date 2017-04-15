Easter Egg Hunt

press release: Hop on over with kids ages six and under for the annual Community Egg Hunt Sat., April 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at America's Best Flowers, 4311 Vilas Hope Road. Bring your baskets to gather up eggs to trade for candy and bring a camera to snap shots with the Easter Bunny. Donations will be accepted for the Cottage Grove Food Pantry, to help those in need in our community.

Casually stroll through a warm, lush greenhouse, rain or shine. “We hide eggs continuously during the event, so everyone finds eggs and gets treats,” says Betty Bless, co-retail manager at America’s Best Flowers. “And it definitely feels like spring inside the greenhouses, no matter what the weather is doing.”