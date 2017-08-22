Easy Food Preserving Without Canning

press release:

Gardens are flourishing this time of year. But if you’re drowning in tomatoes, overwhelmed by zucchini, and can’t face the chore of canning, local author and creative gardener Megan Cain is at your rescue. Cain will discuss how to easily preserve food without canning at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, August 22, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Preserving food doesn’t have to be difficult or take a lot of time. Cain will share techniques for using your basement, fridge, and freezer to preserve excess produce. She will discuss ways to preserve food even if you aren’t a gardener, and suggest which foods give you the most bang for your buck. She will also have recipes for using preserved food. Cain’s books, Super Easy Food Preserving and Smart Start Garden Planner will be available for sale and signing.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.