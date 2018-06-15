Eat, Drink & Be Married

press release: Welcome to Vegas with its glitzy casinos and show stopping entertainment. The deck is stacked against wealthy casino owner, Blackjack White, as he bursts into the Love-Me-Tender Chapel to stop his beautiful but naive daughter from marrying a burly biker named Ezekiel Z. Ryder. Alas, Blackjack is shot dead by a member of the wedding party. Don't bet on the guilty suspect - it may be you!