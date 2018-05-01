Eat Drink Man Woman

press release: Co-presented with the Taiwanese Undergraduate Student Association

Taiwan | 124 min | PG | BluRay | Dir. Ang Lee

Senior Master Chef Chu lives in a large house in Taipei with his three unmarried daughters, Jia-Jen, a chemistry teacher converted to Christianity, Jia-Chien, an airline executive, and Jia-Ning, a student who also works in a fast food restaurant. Life in the house revolves around the ritual of an elaborate dinner each Sunday, and the love lives of all the family members.