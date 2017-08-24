press release:Eat Local, Give Local! On Thursday, August 24, dine out at one of the participating Madison Originals restaurants to support Dane Buy Local and to Think Local First when choosing restaurant options. It's this simple: 10% of proceeds will automatically be donated to Dane Buy Local to support this coalition of local businesses in our area. Breakfast, Lunch, Happy Hour, Dinner, Late-Night, the options are all there!

Participating Restaurants:

Banzo

Bonfyre American Grille

Brasserie V

Charlie's On Main

Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery

Dotty Dumpling's Dowry

Essen Haus Madison

Imperial Garden West

Liliana's Restaurant

Lombardino's

Pizza Brutta

Quivey's Grove

The Roman Candle (Whitefish Bay excluded)

Tipsy Cow